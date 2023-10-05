MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

