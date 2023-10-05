Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,420. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

