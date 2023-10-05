Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,437 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 277,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 598,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 906,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,043 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,023. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

