Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions accounts for about 2.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $48,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. 20,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $50,521.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 72,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $3,420,280.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,133,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,028,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,504 shares of company stock worth $19,107,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

