Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 611,581 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,593,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

