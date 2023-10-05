5,665 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 9,655,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,173,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

