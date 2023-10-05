Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 40.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Humana stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,965. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

