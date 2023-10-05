iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $188,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 4,911,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,804,188. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

