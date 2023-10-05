Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,889. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

