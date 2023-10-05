Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.59. The stock had a trading volume of 104,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.74 and its 200 day moving average is $269.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

