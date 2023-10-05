OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,043 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.84. 328,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,091. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

