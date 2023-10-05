OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 104,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,957. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

