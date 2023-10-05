OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 62,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

