Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $213,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 99.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 534,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,179,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

ADI stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

