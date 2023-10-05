Breakwater Capital Group Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.86. 843,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

