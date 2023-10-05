Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $93,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 818,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.