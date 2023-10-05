Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,498,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $109,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,382,605. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

