iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 7th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.86. The company had a trading volume of 233,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,404. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.