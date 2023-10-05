iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

