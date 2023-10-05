Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

