Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 205,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

