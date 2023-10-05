Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 184,515 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

