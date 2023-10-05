Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITW opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.46 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.