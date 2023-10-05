Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.