Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

