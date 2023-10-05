8,818 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.23 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

