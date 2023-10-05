Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

