Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,351,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

