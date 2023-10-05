Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.