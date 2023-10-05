Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.74. The stock had a trading volume of 117,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.31 and its 200-day moving average is $396.85. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

