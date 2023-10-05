Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.31. 406,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,451. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.