Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 5.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 110,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

