Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 275 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $145.53. 178,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

