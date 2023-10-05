Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after buying an additional 306,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $120.53. 496,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,839. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $116.05 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.