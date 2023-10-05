Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

EXPD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,972. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.12 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.