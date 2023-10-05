Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 359 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.18. 112,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,471. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.