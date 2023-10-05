Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 75,344 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $201,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $816.42. 211,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $857.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.06. The company has a market capitalization of $336.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.