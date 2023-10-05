Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,637,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474,271 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Infosys worth $187,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 990,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,050. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

