Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $6.30 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. 41,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

