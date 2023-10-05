Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,991 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 1.6% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $97,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 1.1 %

Ball stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

