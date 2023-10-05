NBT Bank N A NY Has $12.87 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.59 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.57. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

