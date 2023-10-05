Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $200.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.94.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

