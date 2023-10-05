Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,731. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

