Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 838,187 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

