Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Reaches $446.46 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Flow has a total market cap of $446.46 million and $20.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,456,068,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

