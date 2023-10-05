Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.77 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $19.77 million and approximately $394,315.06 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003314 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.