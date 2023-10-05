STP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $128.61 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, STP has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $128.61 million and $170.10 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06538264 USD and is up 23.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $96,971,783.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

