SKALE Network (SKL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.04 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $105.04 million and $4.66 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,979,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

