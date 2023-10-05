Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 162.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 201.3%.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.08. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 494,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
