Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $700.00 at Evercore ISI

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $750.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $630.09 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $663.61 and its 200-day moving average is $604.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

